ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official song released

Web Sports Desk
5:33 PM | February 07, 2025
With just 12 days remaining until the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament’s official anthem, “Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke”, sung by renowned Pakistani artist Atif Aslam, has been released, generating excitement among cricket fans worldwide.

Produced by Abdullah Siddiqui with lyrics by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad, the anthem encapsulates the passion and intensity of the highly anticipated cricket tournament, which will take place in Pakistan and the UAE.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Atif Aslam called the opportunity a “special moment,” revealing his deep love for cricket.

“I have always been passionate about the sport and once aspired to be a fast bowler. I understand the energy of the crowd, their cheers, and the emotional highs of every match. India-Pakistan clashes, in particular, hold great sentimental value for me. Being part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 anthem is an incredible experience,” he said.

