IGP greets Constable Shahzad on getting admission in Punjab Medical College

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with talented constable Shahzad Abbas along with his brother at the Central Police Office. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the Punjab Police Constable qualified for MBBS by receiving a great honor. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar invited the talented Constable Shahzad Abbas to the Central Police Office to encourage him. IG Punjab congratulated Constable Shahzad Abbas on getting admission in Punjab Medical College and expressed his best wishes for a bright future and said that hardworking and talented officials like Constable Shahzad are the pride of Punjab Police and are a great example for other officials. Constable Shahzad will be provided all possible support in his educational career.

Constable Shahzad also met AIG Welfare and Finance Dr. Amara Shirazi. AIG Welfare Dr. Amara Shirazi directed Constable Shahzad to continue his education with more dedication and bring glory to the country and nation. Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that Constable Shahzad Abbas is posted in Police Line Layyah and scored 188 in MCAT and 94.6818 percent overall.