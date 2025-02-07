Friday, February 07, 2025
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent over denial of Gandapur-Imran meeting

5:18 PM | February 07, 2025
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Adiala Jail superintendent for failing to arrange a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan despite a court order.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard Gandapur’s contempt petition regarding the violation of the court directive.

The court ordered the superintendent to appear in person and adjourned the hearing until February 12.

Gandapur had filed the contempt petition on January 24, accusing the superintendent of not complying with the court’s order to allow the meeting.

