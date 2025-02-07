Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Iran president says ‘not seeking nuclear weapons’

Iran president says ‘not seeking nuclear weapons’
NEWS WIRE
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, International

Tehran  -  Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that his country was not seeking a nuclear weapon, a day after US President Donald Trump called for a new agreement to prevent it from obtaining one. “We are not seeking nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran, adding that “verifying this issue is an easy task”.

On Wednesday, Trump called for a “verified nuclear peace agreement” with Iran, adding that it “cannot have a Nuclear Weapon”.  The US president had a day earlier reinstated his “maximum pressure” policy against Iran over allegations the country is seeking nuclear weapons capability. Iran lambasted the reinstatement of the policy, saying pursuing it again would end in “failure”. Under that policy during his first term, which ended in 2021, Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal that had imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief. Tehran adhered to the deal -- known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) --  until a year after Washington pulled out, but then began rolling back its commitments.  Efforts to revive the 2015 deal have since faltered.

Gujar Khan residents, traders demand more trains stop at local railway station

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025