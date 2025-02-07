Islamic Revolution 1979 most defining moments of 20th century: Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam yesterday emphasized the far-reaching impact of the Islamic Revolution of 1979, describing it as one of the most defining moments of the 20th century.

The envoy also reaffirmed the enduring and fraternal relationship between Iran and Pakistan while speaking at the reception to celebrate Iran’s National Day.

The event was graced by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, who attended as the Chief Guest. It also saw the presence of diplomats, government officials, prominent figures from the business community, and members of the academic sector, highlighting the deep engagement between the two nations.

In his speech, Ambassador Moghaddam emphasized the far-reaching impact of the Islamic Revolution of 1979, describing it as one of the most defining moments of the 20th century. He highlighted how the revolution reshaped the political landscape of Iran and introduced a new paradigm in global politics.

“The revolution was a turning point in history, built on the pillars of ‘Independence, Freedom, and the Islamic Republic.’ It set forth a political discourse that championed national sovereignty, self-reliance, and cultural identity,” he remarked.

Despite facing external pressures and sanctions, Iran has achieved remarkable progress in key areas such as science, technology, medicine, nanotechnology, stem cell research, and aerospace, the envoy noted.

“The revolution instilled in Iran a profound sense of self-reliance and resilience, paving the way for scientific advancements and innovation. It reinforced our national identity and strengthened our political and cultural sovereignty,” he added.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation, Ambassador Moghaddam stated that deepening relations with neighboring countries remains a fundamental priority of Iran’s foreign policy.

“Our relationship with Pakistan holds a special place in Iran’s strategic outlook,” he said, noting that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has repeatedly underscored the importance of Iran’s bond with Pakistan.

He pointed to recent initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and connectivity. The opening of border crossings and trade markets, he noted, has played a pivotal role in boosting economic ties, facilitating cross-border trade, and contributing to regional prosperity.

“These developments have not only benefited our two nations but have also had a positive impact on the wider region,” he said.

The Iranian envoy stressed the complementary nature of Iran and Pakistan’s economies, highlighting their vast potential for strategic partnerships.

“Iran, endowed with abundant oil and gas reserves, and Pakistan, with its rich agricultural and livestock resources, are naturally positioned to enhance their economic integration,” he said.

He reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and trade connectivity.

“Iran has consistently supported efforts to strengthen regional connectivity, including the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) rail route, and to expand port and logistics cooperation,” he elaborated, emphasizing the importance of enhancing trade corridors between the two nations.

Ambassador Moghaddam expressed confidence in the future trajectory of Iran-Pakistan ties. He stressed that geographical proximity, shared interests, cultural linkages, and mutual respect will continue to drive relations forward.