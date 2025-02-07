JCP approves appointment of nine additional judges for LHC

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday nominated nine advocates for appointment as additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The commission by majority of its total membership nominated Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Malik Javid Iqbal Wains, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, and Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood as additional judges of the LHC.

The JCP meeting was held for considering the nominations for appointment of additional judges in the Lahore High Court in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalization of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

The chairperson also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for assisting the members in using the web portal for the proceeding of the meeting.