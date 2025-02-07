JI to hold protests tomorrow

LAHORE - Jamat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz NaeemurRehman has declared February 8 as the darkest day in country’s history, announcing that the party will observe it as a “Black Day” with nationwide protests. “Worst rigging was committed during the general election of 2024. We will also hold major demonstration outside the Election Commission office in Karachi on Saturday,” he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday. Rehman also announced that after February 8, JI would launch a large-scale protest against IPPs mafia and demand a reduction in electricity prices.

The JI chief said that the Prime Minister, his family members, MQM, and the PPP were all products of Form 47. He argued that if a judicial commission were formed to investigate election rigging, 80 percent of the current parliament would be disqualified. He expressed surprise over PTI withdrawing its stance on Form 45, which he said was crucial in exposing electoral fraud. He warned that demanding re-elections would only serve to legitimize the current government and strengthen electoral rigging. Urging the establishment to reconsider its approach of imposing incompetent rulers on the nation, he called for all institutions to function within the constitutional framework.

“Jamaat-e-Islami goes beyond party politics and stands for respecting the public mandate,” he said.

The JI cheif criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, questioning whom he was trying to deceive with his claims of reducing inflation. He dismissed the Punjab government’s Kisan Card initiative as a mere “loan card” rather than real support for farmers.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day this year, we call on the global community to support the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, end the human rights abuses in Jammu & Kashmir, and ensure a lasting, just, and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in light of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he said.