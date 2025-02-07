Kaira administers oath to IIUI officers association

ISLAMABAD - The oath-taking ceremony of the Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), was held with Qamar Zaman Kaira administering the oath.

The event was also attended by Amir Fida Piracha, spokesperson to the President of Pakistan.

The newly appointed OWA body includes Dr. Muhammad Aamir Khan as President, Muhammad Aqeel Ahmad as Vice President (Male), and Sidra Shan as Vice President (Female). Muhammad Asif has taken charge as General Secretary, while Sumaira Saleem and Arslan Khurshid have been appointed as Joint Secretaries (Female and Male respectively). Akhtar Zeb Mohmand will serve as Finance Secretary, Amir Shahzad will oversee Sports & Culture, and Syed Anwar-ul-Hassan has taken the role of Information Secretary.

Additionally, the OWA Executive Body comprises Syed Asif Kamal, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqi, Muhammad Rafi, Ansar Ahmad, Ali Rafay, Lubna Amjid, Khadija Ashrif, Nadia Mukhtar, Raja Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Imran, and Sohaib Qureshi. Addressing the gathering, Qamar Zaman Kaira congratulated the office bearers and the executive body, stating that visiting IIUI has always been a learning experience, as it remains a significant hub of knowledge. He urged the new leadership to uphold the mandate entrusted to them by their fraternity.