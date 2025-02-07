Karachi to experience slight temperature rise from February 9

The city is expected to see a slight increase in temperature from February 9, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Currently, Karachi's weather remains cold and dry, with a minimum temperature of 12°C recorded. Tonight, temperatures are expected to range between 12°C and 14°C, while the maximum temperature could reach 29°C. Northeastern winds are blowing at a speed of 8 km/h, and the humidity level stands at 26%.

The PMD has forecasted rising temperatures in Karachi in the coming days, signaling a shift in weather patterns.

Weather conditions across the country

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country over the next 12 hours, with very cold conditions likely in hilly areas during the evening and night.

Morning temperatures recorded in major cities:

Islamabad: 4°C

Lahore: 11°C

Karachi: 17°C

Peshawar: 6°C

Quetta: 0°C

Gilgit: 1°C

Murree: 2°C

Muzaffarabad: 5°C

Forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula.

Srinagar: -2°C

Jammu: 6°C

Leh: -16°C

Pulwama: -1°C

Anantnag: 1°C

Shopian: 1°C

Baramula: 0°C

With temperatures fluctuating across the region, the coming days will bring gradual seasonal changes, particularly in Karachi.