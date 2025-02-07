Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

‘Kashmir’s struggle for freedom will continue’

‘Kashmir’s struggle for freedom will continue’
APP
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Mushaal Yaseen Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik Thursday emphasized that Kashmir’s struggle for freedom will continue until victory, despite India’s attempts to suppress the movement through draconian policies and human rights abuses.

In an Radio Pakistan’ current Affair program, she expressed deep concern over the international community’s lack of involvement in the Kashmir dispute, stating that Pakistan is the only country actively supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Mushaal emphasized that India’s declaration of the Kashmir dispute as its internal matter is contrary to the UN charter.

She also condemned the Indian government’s abrogation of Article 35-A and 370, terming it a clear violation of UN resolutions and international norms.

Mushaal alleged that India has been committing atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied territory for over seven decades, but has failed to suppress the freedom struggle.

How Smartwatches are Revolutionizing the Lifestyle of Pakistanis

She appreciated Pakistan’s continued moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and its efforts to highlight the issue at all international forums.

Mushaal stressed that it is the responsibility of the international community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and implement UN resolutions in this regard.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025