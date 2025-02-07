Kite Flying Association to celebrate Basant despite Punjab Government ban

Despite the 's ban on kite flying, the of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has announced plans to hold Basant festivals later this month.

According to the association, Basant Night will be celebrated in cantonment areas, including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhok Syedan, Morgah, and Chuhur Harpal, on February 20 (Thursday), followed by Basant Day on February 21 (Friday). In Rawalpindi city, Basant Night is scheduled for February 27 (Thursday), with Basant Day on February 28 (Friday).

Defying government restrictions, the remains firm in its decision to proceed with the festivities. The association argues that rather than banning Basant, authorities should enforce stricter penalties on the use of hazardous metal and chemical-coated kite strings.

The has recently passed a law permanently banning kite flying across the province, with violators facing prison terms of three to five years and fines of up to Rs two million.