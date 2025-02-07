KP expands forest cover, aims for green transformation

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has said that the province has spent Rs. 675 billion on forest conservation and expansion since 2017, significantly increasing its forest area.

Speaking at the International Climate Change Conference “Breathe Pakistan” in Islamabad, he stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s forest cover has reached 26.7% of its total land area, surpassing international standards. The province now holds 40-45% of Pakistan’s total forests, which absorb nearly half of the country’s carbon emissions.

The Chief Minister stressed that the province’s forests require an annual budget of Rs. 322 billion for protection and proposed allocating a share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award based on forest cover and carbon credits, similar to India and China. He highlighted that KP’s carbon credit value stands at approximately Rs. 100 billion per year.

He also outlined eco-friendly initiatives, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which has helped cut 124,000 tons of carbon emissions over four years. Additionally, the government has declared its budget a “Green Budget,” allocating Rs. 20 billion for free solar systems and another Rs. 20 billion for subsidized solar energy projects.

Further, the province is bringing barren land under cultivation through projects like the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and Mohmand Dam Canal, which will irrigate 500,000 acres collectively. KP has also grafted 170,000 wild olive trees, aiming for one million in the coming years to enhance edible oil production.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the province’s commitment to climate action and green development, stating, “Together, we will successfully transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a truly Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”