KP govt ensures timely completion of housing project

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing stated that efforts are underway to ensure the timely completion of the New Peshawar Valley project, which will be developed in line with public aspirations and will offer modern amenities.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting in Peshawar regarding the project’s progress.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Housing Department Khayam Hassan, Director General Imran Wazir, and other relevant officials. The Secretary of Housing informed the Special Assistant about progress on previous decisions, while the Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority briefed attendees, stating that the New Peshawar Valley is the province’s largest housing project, covering 106,000 kanals, including multiple villages and areas.

The Director General highlighted that the initial phase involved settlements with landowners through a jirga committee, and weekly reports are being submitted to the Secretary of Housing. He further stated that a major breakthrough in the project has been the expressway, which had hindered the housing scheme’s progress for 15 years. The project, planned in eight phases, will feature modern residential facilities, including a health zone, colleges, universities, mosques, and a sports complex.

The Special Assistant took keen interest in the briefing and stressed that all pending land issues should be resolved with the cooperation of the concerned Member of the National Assembly and jirgas.

He assured that equal facilities would be provided in each phase of the project.

He reiterated that the housing scheme will be completed in accordance with the vision of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will serve as a major milestone in the province’s development.