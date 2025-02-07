LHC issues notices to govt, OGRA over fuel price hike

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the federal government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) regarding the recent fuel price hike.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim instructed the respondents to submit their responses. The petitioner, Azhar Siddique, argued that despite a decline in global petroleum prices, the government had raised fuel prices in Pakistan. He urged the court to nullify the increase, citing the absence of a proper pricing mechanism.

Earlier, the government announced new petrol and diesel prices, increasing rates by Rs 7 per litre for the next fortnight. As per the official notification, petrol prices were raised by Rs 1 to Rs 257.13 per litre, while high-speed diesel saw a Rs 7 hike, reaching Rs 267.95 per litre.

This marks the third consecutive increase, following price hikes on January 1 and 16. On January 1, petrol was raised by 56 paisas to Rs 252.66 per litre, and high-speed diesel by Rs 2.96 to Rs 258.34 per litre. On January 16, petrol saw an increase of Rs 3.47 to Rs 256.13 per litre, while high-speed diesel rose by Rs 2.61 to Rs 260.95 per litre.