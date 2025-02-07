LHC summons CTO over poor traffic management in Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) over inadequate traffic management in Lahore during cricket matches.

Justice Shahid Karim conducted the hearing on anti-smog measures, during which several departments presented their reports. Expressing dissatisfaction, the court remarked that despite knowing Lahore would host Champions Trophy matches, no proper arrangements were made to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The court has directed the CTO to appear in person at the next hearing.

Water conservation measures

During the proceedings, Justice Shahid Karim also addressed Punjab’s water crisis, stressing the need for conservation efforts. He ordered:

A ban on car washing at homes

A Rs10,000 fine for violators

Sealing of petrol pumps without water recycling plants

The court further expressed displeasure over the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and ruled that no project should commence without environmental department approval.

The hearing was adjourned till February 10.