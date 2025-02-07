Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC summons CTO over poor traffic management in Lahore

LHC summons CTO over poor traffic management in Lahore
Web Desk
2:41 PM | February 07, 2025
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) over inadequate traffic management in Lahore during cricket matches.

Justice Shahid Karim conducted the hearing on anti-smog measures, during which several departments presented their reports. Expressing dissatisfaction, the court remarked that despite knowing Lahore would host Champions Trophy matches, no proper arrangements were made to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The court has directed the CTO to appear in person at the next hearing.

Water conservation measures
During the proceedings, Justice Shahid Karim also addressed Punjab’s water crisis, stressing the need for conservation efforts. He ordered:

  • A ban on car washing at homes
  • A Rs10,000 fine for violators
  • Sealing of petrol pumps without water recycling plants

The court further expressed displeasure over the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and ruled that no project should commence without environmental department approval.

Khawaja Asif urges fairness, integrity in journalism

The hearing was adjourned till February 10.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025