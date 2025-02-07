Friday, February 07, 2025
Maldives’ Chief of Defence Forces meets COAS Gen Asim Munir in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
6:59 PM | February 07, 2025
Maldives Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Major General Ibrahim Hilmy met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics. They expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, emphasizing their shared perspectives on key regional issues.

Recognizing the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Major General Hilmy praised the Pakistan Army for its professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability, as stated in the ISPR release.

 
 
 
 
 
 

