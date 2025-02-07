Man, son busy taking selfie run over by train in Karachi

KARACHI - A man and his minor son were killed after being hit by a train while they were taking a selfie on railway tracks in Karachi on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Landhi area, and the victims were identified as Jamil, a laborer, and his 5-year-old son Safiullah. According to the police, Jamil along with his son went to the railway tracks to take selfies and group photos, but while capturing a selfie, he failed to notice the speeding train approaching from behind. The two got run over by the train and died on the spot, the police said. Their bodies were transported to their native city Jacobabad after being handed over to their relatives. The last selfies they took have become a heartbreaking reminder of the incident. Despite repeated warnings from railway and police officials, citizens continue to trespass on railway tracks, putting themselves at risk of accidents. Pakistan Railways declined to comment on the incident. Locals urged the Railways police to take more steps to ensure increased awareness and precautions to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a 23-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a train while trying to take a selfie on the railway track. According to details, the mishap took place in Harappa village of Sahiwal district wherein a youth was killed while taking a selfie on the railway track. On getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital. He died on the spot, said rescue sources, adding that the deceased was identified as Irfan. Meanwhile, police handed over the body to the family after carrying out legal formalities.