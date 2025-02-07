Mohsin Naqvi hosts luncheon to honor Gaddafi Stadium workers

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman hosted a special luncheon to recognize the efforts of over 1,500 labourers who played a crucial role in completing the renovation in record time.

During the event, Naqvi personally visited the workers at their seats, shared a meal with them, and expressed gratitude for their dedication. He commended their tireless efforts, acknowledging that their hard work was instrumental in the stadium’s timely completion. The workers also had the opportunity to take selfies and pictures with the PCB Chairman.

In a heartfelt gesture, Naqvi invited the workers to the upcoming Pakistan vs. New Zealand match, calling them "the heroes of the nation" and celebrating their contribution.

The workers, who had spent three months working on the stadium, expressed their joy at seeing the project completed. One worker remarked, "Mr. Mohsin, your hard work has paid off. We see you here every morning and evening."

The luncheon featured a lavish menu, including mutton qorma, chicken roast, beef pulao, live naan, zarda, raita, fresh salad, cold drinks, mineral water and Kashmiri tea.