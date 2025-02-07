NA body forms sub-committee to examine PFF matters

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has formed a sub-committee under the convenorship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Anjum Aqeel to examine the matters concerning the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). The Committee, which met on Thursday here at the Ministry of IPC under the chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, was briefed by Haroon Malik, Chairman of the PFF Normalization Committee, on the election process within the PFF from the district level onwards. He informed the Committee that all elections have been completed and that the 22 elected congress members will oversee the next phase.He also highlighted that, for the first time, the Pakistan Football Federation participated in the 2023 Olympic qualifiers and advanced to the second round. He assured the Committee that he is not a candidate for any PFF election or position. The Committee appreciated the efforts of the PFF in promoting football at the Olympic level. Sardar Naveed Haider, former PFF Provincial President, also briefed the Committee and expressed his reservations regarding the Federation’s affairs. To further examine the matters concerning the PFF, the Committee formed a sub-committee under the convenorship of MNA Anjum Aqeel while other members include MNA’s Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and Jamshed Ahmed Dasti. The Director General (DG) and Deputy DG of the Pakistan Sports Board, along with independent footballer Sohaib, will assist the sub-committee, which will engage with the PFF congress members and review the appointment of three women members to the PFF Congress.