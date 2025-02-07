Naval Unity

Over the course of its existence, the Pakistan Navy has played a crucial role in the country’s defence and in securing maritime trade, which serves as a lifeline for Pakistan through the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. Recently, its strength and capabilities have expanded significantly, extending far beyond the country’s coastal areas. Perhaps the most compelling testament to this growing prowess is the 9th edition of the AMAN exercise, set to commence in the coming days.

What began in 2007 as a multinational naval exercise involving 28 countries has now grown into a major regional event, with this year’s AMAN exercises hosting participants from 60 nations. The scope of the exercise has also evolved. Initially focused on counterterrorism and border patrol—requiring smaller vessels and less complex manoeuvres—it now aims to develop doctrinal synergy and strategies to counter emerging maritime challenges in deep blue waters. The multinational nature of this exercise is underscored by the participation of countries from the Middle East, China, and other regional powers. Pakistan has steadily built up its naval capabilities over the years. This transformation has not happened overnight. The recent acquisition of corvettes from Turkey, frigates and submarines from China, and other advanced weaponry has ensured that Pakistan’s naval fleet remains modern and equipped to tackle regional challenges.

Beyond the AMAN exercise, Pakistan has also engaged in bilateral naval drills with regional partners, including Iran and Middle Eastern nations. The Pakistan Fleet Commander’s remarks highlight the significance of such collaborations.

This region is fast emerging as a global hub of trade and strategic activity, as well as a potential flashpoint for conflict. By working together under the banner of the AMAN exercise, regional nations can develop strategies to safeguard these waters—truly living up to the motto of “Together for Peace.”