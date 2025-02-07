Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam Nawaz meet Punjab Assembly members

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Punjab Assembly members from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, and Jhang to discuss national affairs, Punjab’s development, and public welfare initiatives.

Nawaz Sharif’s remarks

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasized that honest intentions bring divine help, stating that serving humanity is the greatest form of worship. He highlighted that economic stability and reduction in inflation are positive signs for the country’s progress.

“The stock market, which once stood at 30,000 points, has now surpassed 120,000 points, reflecting economic improvement,” he noted, adding that sustained economic growth is key to improving people’s lives.

Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude that Pakistan’s downward trajectory has been halted and commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his hard work in institutional and systemic reforms.

He also praised Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, stating that she has upheld the party’s legacy of service and development as Punjab’s chief minister.

Assembly members praise CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Assembly members expressed appreciation for Maryam Nawaz’s dedication, highlighting her success in winning the trust and confidence of the people. They credited her with transformative development projects, including:

Clean Punjab initiative

Kisan Card

Scholarship programs

Road construction and rehabilitation

Dhi Rani program

Upgradation of primary and rural healthcare centers

They acknowledged that her work has brought hope and confidence to the people of Punjab and praised her efforts in improving the province’s overall governance.

“You have proven to be the hardworking leader Punjab needed, and we are proud of you,” the assembly members remarked.

Maryam Nawaz’s response

Expressing gratitude for their support, CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed that public service remains the core identity of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and the PML-N.

She emphasized that leadership guidance and party unity are the pillars of success, stating, "Pakistan progresses under PML-N’s leadership."

Future strategies discussed

The meeting also included discussions on future political strategies and upcoming public welfare initiatives.

Senior party leaders, including Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, were also present at the gathering.