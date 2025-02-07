Friday, February 07, 2025
Nawaz Sharif optimistic about economy, reviews development with CM Maryam

Nawaz Sharif optimistic about economy, reviews development with CM Maryam
Web Desk
7:49 PM | February 07, 2025
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif voiced optimism over the country’s economic trajectory, citing improving indicators and declining inflation as positive signs.

In a discussion with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, they reviewed the national situation, development projects in Punjab, and public service initiatives.

Sharif emphasized that sincere intentions attract divine assistance, stating, “Serving the public is the greatest form of worship, and its reward comes solely from Allah.”

Highlighting economic growth, he noted the stock market’s surge from 30,000 to 120,000 points, signaling stability.

Sharif also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts in institutional and systemic reforms, crediting effective governance for halting Pakistan’s downward trajectory.


 
 

