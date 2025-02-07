Friday, February 07, 2025
Netflix releases ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’ documentary

Web Sports Desk
7:44 PM | February 07, 2025
Sports

Cricket fans can now relive one of the sport’s most intense rivalries as Netflix streams The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan.

Directed by Stewart Sugg and Chandradev Bhagat, the highly anticipated documentary delves into the history, emotions, and high-stakes moments that have defined Indo-Pak cricket clashes for decades. Featuring cricketing legends such as Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Sourav Ganguly, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, and R Ashwin, the series offers exclusive insights into the most memorable encounters between the two cricketing giants.

A key focus of the documentary is the historic 2004 series when India toured Pakistan after years of political tensions, showcasing cricket’s role as a bridge between the two nations. Through firsthand accounts, archival footage, and never-before-heard stories, the film provides an immersive experience of the pressure, passion, and camaraderie behind this high-voltage rivalry.

For cricket enthusiasts and newcomers alike, The Greatest Rivalry captures the essence of what makes India-Pakistan matches more than just a game—it’s a spectacle of history, culture, and unmatched sporting drama.

