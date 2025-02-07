Pak Navy opens multi-nation AMAN-25 exercise today

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy is all set to open the five-day multinational maritime exercise AMAN-25 and the maiden AMAN Dialogue in Karachi today. The primary objective of this exercise is to bring maritime nations together to adopt safe and sustainable procedures, share experiences and collectively address maritime threats. The ninth edition of the exercise is scheduled with participation from over sixty countries, including ships, aircraft, special operations forces, EOD marine teams, and observers. The AMAN Dialogue will bring together Chiefs of Navies, Coast Guards, and Defence Forces to exchange views on shared global and regional maritime issues. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, defence minister, cabinet members, chief minister Sindh, CJCSC and services chiefs are also expected to attend this mega event.