Pakistan on verge of another FIFA suspension: Haroon Malik

LAHORE - FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Ahmed Malik has said that due to the deadlock between FIFA and PFF’s newly-elected Congress, the FIFA may conditionally suspend Pakistan. The NC chairman shared this while giving a briefing to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). He said that this development will cause Pakistan to at least lose its international participation and stoppage of the FIFA’s financial support to the PFF. Haroon Malik said: “The FIFA wants to make some amendments to the PFF Constitution to bring it in line with international standards. In the recent efforts, the majority of the newly-elected PFF Congress members have not agreed to FIFA’s proposals.” The NC chair also briefed the NA Standing Committee on the election process within the PFF from the district level onwards. He informed the Committee that all elections have been completed and the elected Congress members will oversee the next phase. He also highlighted that, for the first time, the PFF participated in the 2023 Olympic qualifiers and advanced to the second round. The Committee appreciated the efforts of the PFF in promoting football at higher level.