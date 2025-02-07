Pakistan ready to host Tri-Nation ODI series

Pakistan will host a tri-nation featuring and from 8 to 14 February, with matches set to be played at the newly constructed in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The series opener will see Pakistan take on at the on Saturday, with the first ball scheduled for 2 pm PST. The tournament follows a single-league format, with facing on 10 February in a day match starting at 9:30 am. The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will play in a day-night match on 12 February. The final, featuring the top two teams, will be held on 14 February at 2 pm PST.

All matches will be broadcast live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A-Sports, with live streaming available on Tamasha, myco, and Tapmad in Pakistan.

The series serves as a crucial preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy, which kicks off on 19 February in Karachi with Pakistan facing in the tournament opener.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, aiming for his fourth consecutive win, expressed enthusiasm ahead of the event. "We are excited to play in front of our home crowd and in the newly constructed stadiums. The preparations have gone well, and the players are eager to give their best."

Having completed their first training session at LCCA Ground, is looking to start strong. Mitchell Santner stated, "We had a good session under lights in Lahore and can’t wait to take on the home side. The series will help us understand the conditions ahead of the ICC event."

Meanwhile, , led by Temba Bavuma, arrived in Lahore early Friday and will begin training on Saturday. Bavuma emphasized the importance of the series for acclimatization: "It’s a great opportunity to warm up before the big tournament. We have a balanced squad, and the matches will help us settle into conditions."

Tri-Nation Series Schedule

8 February – Pakistan vs (d/n)

10 February – vs (d)

12 February – Pakistan vs (d/n)

14 February – Final (d/n)