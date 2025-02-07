Pakistan’s 80pc water resources unsafe for consumption: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said yesterday that around 80% of Pakistan’s water sources are unsafe for consumption, contributing to 100,000 child deaths annually from waterborne diseases, which has direct implications for food security, health, and economic stability.

Sharing the current state of climate and environment in Pakistan, the planning minister said that major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad frequently rank among the world’s most polluted urban centers with Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has exceeded 400 during peak smog seasons, far beyond the WHO’s safe limit of 50, whereas vehicular emissions, industrial discharge, and low-quality fuels were major contributors. “With 135,000 deaths annually linked to air pollution, this is a silent crisis that demands urgent policy action”.

The minister was speaking as chairperson of the session “The Pakistan Symposium on Governance and Climate Change” at an international conference titled “Breathe Pakistan,” held here.

Speaking at a symposium Ahsan Iqbal said, the challenges included air pollution, water scarcity and pollution, deforestation and land degradation, climate change vulnerability, biodiversity loss, waste management crisis, and food security.

“Despite these challenges, Pakistan has been a regional leader in advocating for climate adaptation and water conservation, and we have taken proactive steps to address these threats,” he noted.

Commenting on water scarcity and pollution, he said that according to estimates, Pakistan’s water availability has dropped significantly from 5,600 cubic meters per capita in the 1950s to less than 1,000 cubic meters today, placing it at the brink of absolute water scarcity by 2025.

With forest cover at only 5.4%, far below the recommended 25%, he said Pakistan was losing 27,000 hectares of forest annually due to illegal logging and urban expansion. “This accelerates soil erosion, biodiversity loss, and carbon emissions, undermining our ability to combat climate change.”

On climate change vulnerability, Ahsan Iqbal said that across the region, Pakistan has also faced heightened climate-induced emergencies, with floods, heatwaves, and droughts impacting more than 40 million people in recent years. “Pakistan ranks 8th on the Global Climate Risk Index by Germanwatch. Our melting glaciers, which supply 60% of our water, are disappearing at an alarming rate.”

He said the 2022 floods submerged one-third of the country, displacing millions and causing $30 billion in damages, adding, “Agriculture, contributing 19% to GDP and employing 38% of the workforce, faces severe threats from unpredictable weather, soil degradation, and reduced water availability.” Despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan, he said was among the top ten most climate-vulnerable countries.

He said Pakistan was actively engaged in global climate efforts, particularly through the Paris Agreement and subsequent COP meetings, including COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. As a responsible global partner, Ahsan said Pakistan has strengthened national climate adaptation plans, advocated for a fair Loss & Damage Fund to support vulnerable nations, and developed ecosystem-based adaptation strategies.

He further said that the Ministry of Planning was embedding climate resilience into Pakistan’s national development agenda through the 5Es Framework, adding that its third ‘E’ “Environment and Climate Change; Water & Food Security” focused on enhancing climate resilience, self-reliant adaptation measures, and sustainable practices to combat natural disasters, including the impacts of droughts, cyclones, glacial lake outburst floods, smog, and other natural disasters. “Our leadership is committed to ensuring that Pakistan is not just a victim of climate change, but a proactive architect of climate solutions,” he remarked.