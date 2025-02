Pakistan unveils official jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan cricket team’s official jersey for the ICC Men’s was unveiled on Friday during the grand opening ceremony of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium.

The 15-member squad displayed the new kit in a star-studded event, marking a key moment ahead of the prestigious eight-team tournament.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and :

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ICC Men's Schedule:

19 February: Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February: Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February: Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February: Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February: Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February: Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March: South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March: New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March: Final, Lahore (unless India qualifies, else it will be played in Dubai)

10 March: Reserve day

All matches will be day-night encounters