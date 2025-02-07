Pakistani athletes arrive in Harbin for 9th Asian Winter Games

BEIJING - Pakistan’s national contingent has arrived Harbin, China to compete in the 9th Asian Winter Games 2025, a prestigious multi-sport event bringing together Asia’s top winter athletes. Brimming with excitement and determination, the Pakistani athletes will participate in various disciplines, further strengthening the country’s presence in international winter sports. Alpine skier Mohammad Karim, who has previously represented Pakistan in three Winter Olympics, expressed his enthusiasm for competing in Harbin 2025. “We are delighted to be competing in China, our brotherly country. I had a great experience in Beijing last time, and I am hopeful that these games will be just as memorable,” Karim told China Economic Net (CEN).Meanwhile, cross-country skier Mohammad Shabbir, set to compete from February 8 to 12, also shared his optimism for a strong performance, aiming to make his mark on the continental stage. Pakistan has sent a six-member delegation to Harbin, led by Air Commodore Asghar Jameel. The squad includes two athletes, a coach, and other officials. Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan’s first-ever Winter Olympian and the team’s head coach, expressed confidence in the squad’s preparation and performance. ”We are well-prepared and eager to represent Pakistan at the 9th Asian Winter Games in China,” Abbas, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, told CEN. Harbin, renowned for its world-class winter sports infrastructure, is hosting the Asian Winter Games for the second time. With China’s expertise in organizing large-scale sporting events, the competition promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Adding to the significance of Pakistan’s participation, President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to attend the grand opening ceremony of the Games. The 9th Asian Winter Games, scheduled from February 7 to 14, will see elite athletes from across Asia battling for glory in various winter sports disciplines. As Pakistan’s contingent takes to the ice and slopes, they aim to make their mark and bring pride to the nation.