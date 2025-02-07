Friday, February 07, 2025
Passenger arrested with fake documents at Lahore Airport

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration conducted an operation at the Lahore Airport, arresting a passenger attempting to travel abroad using fake documents. A spokesperson for the FIA said that the accused had been identified as Adnan Haider Bhatti who was en route to Poland on an international flight. During initial interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect presented a fake Polish residence card to immigration authorities. The accused had been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Lahore for further action. FIA Lahore Director Sarfaraz Khan Virk stated that strict screening of passengers was being carried out at the Lahore Airport to prevent fraudulent activities. He emphasised that a crackdown on individuals involved in creating fake travel documents was ongoing.

