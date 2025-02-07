Friday, February 07, 2025
Past in Perspective

“I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.” –Jorge Luis Borges

Past in Perspective
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Library of Alexandria, situated in ancient Egypt, held the most extensive collection of knowledge in the ancient world. Built during the reign of Ptolemy I, this legendary library drew scholars, scientists, and philosophers from all corners of the ancient world. Although the library was tragically destroyed, its legacy lives on. Considered a symbol of intellectual and cultural flourishing, the Library of Alexandria represents the pursuit of knowledge and the importance of preserving and sharing information.

