PFF Normalisation Committee working to resolve Constitutional compliance issue

Web Sports Desk
5:09 PM | February 07, 2025
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee is actively working to resolve a constitutional compliance issue that has emerged due to the newly elected PFF Congress not adhering to FIFA's requirements regarding amendments to the PFF Constitution.

In response to the situation, the Normalisation Committee has remained in continuous contact with FIFA to address the matter. Additionally, discussions are underway with PFF Congress members to find a swift resolution.

The issue has raised concerns about the potential impact on Pakistan football, as adherence to FIFA regulations is crucial for the smooth progression of PFF’s electoral process and overall governance.

The Normalisation Committee is focused on ensuring compliance and moving forward with the election process in alignment with FIFA’s directives.

