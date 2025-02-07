Friday, February 07, 2025
PIA raises employee salaries after four years

Web Desk
4:37 PM | February 07, 2025
The loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to increase employee salaries after four years, citing inflationary pressures, according to a PIA spokesperson.

The decision was made during a PIA Board of Directors meeting, acknowledging that staff had been struggling due to stagnant wages amid rising inflation. The pay raise aims to retain employees and improve morale.

Meanwhile, the government’s efforts to privatize PIA faced a setback, as the only bid received was Rs10 billion, leading to the matter being referred back to the federal cabinet.

Federal Minister for Privatization Aleem Khan blamed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the failed privatization, citing its refusal to remove GST on new aircraft purchases.

