PM, his son acquitted in sugar mills case

LAHORE - An Ant-Corruption Court in Lahore on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case.

The verdict was announced by Judge of Anti-Corruption Court Sardar Iqbal Dogar in Lahore on Thursday.

Earlier, the court reserved the judgment on 3rd of this month.

“An Anti-Corruption Court of Lahore today acquitted PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case after the complainant disassociated himself from the case,” a court official said.

Complainant Zulfiqar Ali told the judge that he neither filed the complaint against the Shehbaz Sharif nor was he aware of the application on which the case was initiated.

In 2018, the National Accountability Bureau filed a case against Sharif and Hamza for causing a loss of over PKR 200 million to the national exchequer by misuse of authority. Hamza and his younger brother Suleman own the Ramzan Sugar Mills in Punjab and it was alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being Punjab chief minister at that time had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in the Chiniot district primarily for the use of their mills. Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza were arrested in 2018 and 2019, respectively. However, they were later granted bail by the Lahore High Court.

The defence counsel had argued that the case against them was “politically motivated”.