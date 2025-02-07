PM Shehbaz approves maritime sector reforms plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive reforms plan for the revival of Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Under the plan, a Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority has been established, with a committee led by the Defence Minister to oversee its implementation. The committee will meet every two weeks to monitor progress.

The reforms include restructuring of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, modernization of the National Ports Master Plan, and standardization of port tariffs. Special focus will be on digitization, aquaculture, and new seaport terminals.

Economic experts estimate annual losses of Rs 5 trillion in the maritime sector due to underutilized ports, tax evasion, and fraudulent billing. The misuse of Afghan Transit Trade System alone is causing billions in losses.

Experts emphasize that revamping the maritime sector is crucial for economic stability, and implementing these reforms could bring significant improvements.