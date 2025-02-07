PM Shehbaz inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

inaugurated the newly renovated in Lahore on Friday, marking a major milestone ahead of the .

Accompanied by , Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and other officials, the premier lauded the swift completion of the stadium’s reconstruction. Addressing the ceremony, he expressed confidence in the national team, encouraging them to bring home the Champions Trophy.

"We are all praying for your success and eagerly awaiting the moment when you defeat India," PM Shehbaz told the players, particularly addressing Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the significance of the tournament, emphasizing that the Champions Trophy and the tri-series were events for the entire nation. The Green Team also unveiled their official kit for the tournament during the celebrations, which featured fireworks and music in front of a packed stadium.

The massive Rs12.80 billion renovation project also includes upgrades to Karachi's National Stadium and Rawalpindi Stadium, with the latter’s reconstruction set to conclude after the Champions Trophy.

, which serves as the PCB headquarters, will host five matches, including a semi-final. It will also be the venue for the opening match of a tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, starting with Pakistan facing the BlackCaps on February 8.