Friday, February 07, 2025
Police arrest 293 beggars in a week during anti-beggary campaign

STAFF REPORT
February 07, 2025
RAWALPINDI  -  In the ongoing anti-beggary campaign, the city police arrested as many as 293 beggars in one week and registered 239 criminal cases against professional beggars, it has been revealed. A press release from the police noted that the law enforcers were carrying out the campaign following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The police said that personnel from all police stations, anti-beggary squads, and wardens of traffic police had continuously been keeping watch on beggars on main arteries of the city and busy intersections. The police further said that many among the arrested beggars had been found involved in different cases of theft and selling of narcotics. Separately, the police continue to organise awareness sessions in educational institutions against kite-flying and aerial firing.

SDPO Civil Lines and SHO Airport Police Station carried out different awareness lectures in educational institutions of the area. They informed the students and teachers about the legal action against the kite flyers and possible hazardous effects of the activity.

STAFF REPORT

