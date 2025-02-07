PPP HR cell gravely concerned over threats hurled at female anchor person

Islamabad - The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday expressed its deep concern over the threats hurled at a renowned female anchor person of a private channel in the name of religion. In a statement issued by the party, the HR cell called upon all state authorities to probe the matter and provide protection to the anchor person against trolling and threats. President PPP HR Cell ex-senator Farhatullah Babar also called upon the human rights bodies and the civil society to raise voice against it and protect the victim anchor person. “Today, it is a female journalist. Tomorrow, it will be anyone else,” he said. He quoted German pastor Martin Niemöller’s lament, who said after Nazi Germany had devastated the country:

“First, they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist

“Then they came for the Socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist

“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist

“Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew

“Then they came for me, there was no one to speak”.

Farhatullah Babar urged all strata of society and the religious scholars to demand an impartial probe and stand in solidarity with the victim and also appealed to everyone to refrain from trolling, intimidation and harassment. “Let it not be forgotten that there is God Whose mill when it starts grinding it grinds exceedingly small”, he said.