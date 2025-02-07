Preparations for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy in full swing

LAHORE - Preparations for the highly anticipated Tri-Nation Series and Champions Trophy are in full swing. Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for cricket fans. The LWMC cleaning teams have completed cleaning and washing tasks around Qaddafi Stadium and its surroundings. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din emphasised that over 300 LWMC workers, along with 8 washing vehicles, have participated in the cleaning process around the stadium. During the matches, 15 workers and one supervisor will be stationed at every enclosure within Qaddafi Stadium to maintain cleanliness. Additionally, more than 50 workers will oversee cleanliness around the stadium, while over 250 workers and 15 supervisors will be on duty inside the stadium throughout the matches. LWMC remains committed to providing top-notch cleanliness services for viewers, as they have in previous years. The company is utilizing all available resources to ensure a clean environment for the citizens. Fans are also urged to refrain from littering during the matches. For any cleanliness-related complaints, viewers are encouraged to contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or use social media platforms.