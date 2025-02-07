President Marcos says no influence over Philippine VP’s impeachment trial

MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Thursday he will play no role in determining the timing of his vice president’s impeachment trial, now expected to take place following mid-term elections in May. Sara Duterte was impeached on Wednesday for “violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes”. After the lower house approved the petition, the Senate must convene a tribunal to try the vice president. If convicted, she will be removed from her post and barred from public office. In his first comments since the impeachment, Marcos said Duterte’s trial date remains solely at the discretion of the Senate. “It’s up to them how they decide to have the trial,” he told reporters. While Duterte’s one-time alliance with Marcos has imploded spectacularly over the past year, the president swatted down any suggestion he played a role in her impeachment process. “There is an implication that somehow I am giving them (Congress) orders. That is not the case at all. We are independent of each other,” he said. “You give me too much credit.” Senate President Francis Escudero told reporters earlier in the day that Duterte’s trial would probably not finish before the next congress takes over in July. This could effectively mean Duterte’s tribunal will be composed of entirely different membership at the start and close of the trial.

It will likely “extend into the 20th Congress. That’s almost a sure thing now,” he said.

Speaking at a separate press conference, House Deputy Majority Leader Lorenz Defensor agreed the trial “may cross over to the next Congress”, whose members will be determined by countrywide elections on May 12.