PTI demands unhindered access to medical facilities for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Thursday expressed his grave concerns over the reports about the deteriorating health condition of the jailed party founder Imran Khan, demanding the government to provide him unhindered access to medical facilities. He urged that former prime minister Khan should be allowed to be examined by doctors of his choice without any further delay.

The PTI information secretary in a statement vehemently condemned the federal government for denying Khan his constitutionally mandated rights and facilities, as outlined in the jail manuals. He stated that the PTI founder was denied all entitled facilities as part of a malicious scheme to break him, both physically and mentally. He emphasized that Khan’s health and well-being were of utmost importance, and any negligence or delay in providing adequate medical care could have serious consequences. He asserted that the government bereft of public mandate should instantly provide all medical facilities and ensure his regular medical checkup from physicians of his choice because he was not an ordinary leader.

Waqas expressed grave concerns over reports of Khan’s skyrocketing sugar levels and irregular heartbeats, warning that if, God forbid, anything were to happen to him, the nation would hold the power grabbers accountable and make them an example. He urged that PTI founder should be allowed to hold regular communication with his sons, which was his fundamental, legal and constitutional right. Waqas also demanded the immediate release of Khan, his wife, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and other PTI leaders and workers, who were falsely implicated in politically motivated, concocted and absurd cases.

He went on to say that Khan was being persecuted for his unrelenting dedication to reshaping Pakistan into a welfare state, where the government truly represented the people, rather than serving the interests of power-hungry elites. Waqas stated that PTI founder wanted a just and prosperous Pakistan, free from corruption and nepotism, resultantly he became the target for those who were hell-bent on maintaining the status quo. The PTI information secretary strongly condemned the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the “open and shut” mega Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case through swift court proceedings. He alleged that the acquittal was only made possible by self-serving and contentious constitutional amendments otherwise, the widespread corruption of the Sharif and Zardari families was well-documented and known globally.

Waqas lamented that those who stole the mandate crippled the country’s democratic, judicial, and constitutional systems by making controversial constitutional tweaks and appointing undeserving and blue-eyed individuals to high-ranking positions to prolong their illegitimate rule and dodge accountability for their massive corruption scandals. He stated that these powers usurpers appointed handpicked judges to key positions to get their names clear of mega graft cases and unfairly target political opponents. However, he made it clear that those responsible should be aware that justice would be served, as the nation would ultimately hold them accountable for every penny they plundered and looted.

Meanwhile, Waqas criticised PM Shehbaz Sharif for extending an olive branch to India for dialogue again, despite New Delhi’s persistent policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He slammed Shehbaz Sharif for his apologetic stance, adding that he lacked both the vision and the public’s trust to tackle critical issues, as his short-sighted approach, driven by self-interest, had resulted in Pakistan’s global isolation. He stressed that Shehbaz should prioritise Pakistan and Kashmir’s interests over his family’s business ties with Indian tycoons because Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and both these states were inseparable. Waqas said Pakistan should not engage in talks with India until the latter softened its wooden-hard stance and reinstated Kashmir’s original status existed before the unilateral and most controversial constitutional amendment of August 5, 2019.