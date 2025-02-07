Friday, February 07, 2025
PTI leader Latif Khosa’s name removed from ECL

February 07, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa’s name removed from Passport Control List (PCL) on the order of Islamabad High Court (IHC). Following the IHC’s orders, the Director-General of Immigration and Passports submitted a report confirming that Khosa’s name had been removed from the PCL. As a result, Khosa was able to travel to Canada and has since returned to Pakistan. Justice Mohsin Kiani presided over the hearing and approved Khosa’s request to have his name removed from the PCL.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court suspended a notification dated December 26, regarding placing Sardar Latif Khosa’s name on passport control list.

