Punjab CM expands Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to other provinces

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the extension of the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to students from other provinces, ensuring equal opportunities across Pakistan.

The eligibility criteria for students from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain the same as in Punjab.

Chairing a high-level meeting on higher education, CM Maryam Nawaz also announced an increase in the number of laptops to be distributed under the scheme, raising the total to 110,000 for students in Punjab. The Honhaar Scholarship will now formally support students in their second, third, and fourth semesters. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the establishment of a dedicated helpline for students applying for the Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop Scheme.

A key decision made in the meeting was setting a minimum eligibility requirement of 65 percent marks to qualify for a laptop in Punjab. Emphasizing the importance of education, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, “Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop schemes are the right of every child and a fundamental responsibility of the government. Education and youth development are the real investments for national progress, and I want to see every child equipped with a laptop.”

She reaffirmed her commitment to inclusive education, saying, “Students from other provinces are also our children. Any student who meets the merit criteria should have access to quality education, and the government will bear the cost of their tuition. I think like a mother, and I want to change the fate of every child.”

The chief minister assured that the criteria for obtaining Honhaar Scholarships in Punjab would remain unchanged for students from other provinces, stressing that financial constraints would not hinder any scheme benefiting students.

The meeting also approved plans to hold a one-day Vice Chancellors’ Conference and a Tech Expo in Punjab, further reinforcing the province’s commitment to educational excellence and technological advancement.