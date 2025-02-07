Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab government imposes section 144 across province

Punjab government imposes section 144 across province
Web Desk
10:28 PM | February 07, 2025
National

In an effort to maintain law and order, the Punjab government enforced Section 144 across the province on Friday, prohibiting all public gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations.

According to a statement by the Punjab Home Department on social media platform ‘X,’ the restrictions will remain in effect on Saturday, February 8, banning political protests, processions, and sit-ins.

Citing security threats, the department warned that public gatherings could be targeted by terrorists and exploited by miscreants for anti-state activities.

The decision was based on recommendations from the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and the Provincial Intelligence Committee.

The move comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans for a nationwide protest on February 8.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025