Punjab government imposes section 144 across province

In an effort to maintain law and order, the Punjab government enforced Section 144 across the province on Friday, prohibiting all public gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations.

According to a statement by the Punjab Home Department on social media platform ‘X,’ the restrictions will remain in effect on Saturday, February 8, banning political protests, processions, and sit-ins.

Citing security threats, the department warned that public gatherings could be targeted by terrorists and exploited by miscreants for anti-state activities.

The decision was based on recommendations from the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and the Provincial Intelligence Committee.

The move comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans for a nationwide protest on February 8.