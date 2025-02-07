Right Person for the Right Job

It is time the Sindh government realises the importance of appointing the right person for every job. Bureaucrats have been running nearly every institution in Pakistan since its inception, with few exceptions. This culture of nepotism has now infiltrated universities as well. The recent amendment allowing the appointment of a bureaucrat—who has no prior experience in teaching or academia—as a vice-chancellor is unacceptable.

This policy will not only harm universities but also damage the overall education system in Sindh. I question the necessity of such an amendment and urge the authorities to consider the long-term consequences. With policies like these, we are discouraging professionals and weakening our educational institutions. Education is sacred, and the government must refrain from exploiting this sector.

ABDUS SAMAD KANDHRO,

Karachi.