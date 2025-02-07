Saad Habib shines in 14th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf C’ship

LAHORE - The 14th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship, organized by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), continues to provide a high-intensity platform for young golfers, testing their skills at the sublime Rumanza Golf Course in Multan. While the championship aims to crown the junior national champion of Pakistan, it also serves as a selection trial for the national boys’ and girls’ teams set to compete in the Nick Faldo World Golf Championship in Vietnam this April. At the end of the second round, Saad Habib Malik of DHA Karachi continues to dominate, showcasing his remarkable talent and firm grip on the championship. Delivering another spectacular round of 66 (six under par), he has stunned his competitors and caught the attention of golfing experts and mentors. With an aggregate score of 132 (12 under par) heading into the final round on Friday, Saad’s performance has been nothing short of outstanding. Though Saad leads by five strokes, Abdul Moiz Khan of Rumanza Golf Club has also delivered an impressive performance. With rounds of 68 and 69, he holds an aggregate score of 137 (seven under par), keeping himself in the hunt. The other rising stars making their mark in the championship include M Irtiza Hussain (Margalla Greens) – 71 & 70 (Total: 141, three under par), Shamir Majid (Defence Raya) & M. Abdullah Khan (Defence Raya) – 142 (two under par), M. Laraib-ur-Rehman (Peshawar) – 143 (one under par). Meanwhile, 47 other young competitors remain in the contest, determined to make their presence felt despite the stiff competition.

In the girls’ section, Sara Amin of Peshawar Golf Club is in commanding form, leading with rounds of 68 and 70 for an aggregate score of 138 (six under par). She is followed by Bushra Fatima of Lahore Garrison, who carded 72 and 77, bringing her total to 149 (five over par).