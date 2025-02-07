SABS University Jamshoro organises workshop on Iranian Art and Calligraphy

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritage, Jamshoro, organized a two days workshop on Iranian Art and Calligraphy. The workshop was organized by Fine Art Department, SABS University Jamshoro and was conducted by Iranian Calligraphy Artist Dr. Ali Piran.

Addressing the opening ceremony of workshop Vice-Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that calligraphy a way of expressing in a unique way of art and Dr. Ali Piran had written a Quran Pak in a unique calligraphy style within a short span of two years. She said that SABS University had initiated working on the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s ecofriendly aspect and it is quite possible that university may start working on Quran Pak and Its message of Peace and brotherhood.

Addressing the ceremony Iranian Calligraphy Artist Dr. Ali Piran said that I have written Quran Pak in Shikasta-e-Nastaleeq font, which is a unique style of calligraphy. Referring to a Hadith he said that a person who wrote Bismaillah once in a beautiful style will be sent to heaven without any resistance.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that student life is very beautiful and youngsters have to focus on their studies and work hard for career development because the practical life has different requirements. He said that The idea of portraying own images by students were quite attractive and I hope they will shine in their career and do better for this country.

Director of Khana-e-Farhang, the Iranian Cultural Center Hyderabad, Raza Parsa said that Iranian

government is thankful to SABS university administration who invited a renowned Iranian artist to share his expertise to students. He said that since fifty years Khana-e-Farhang is contributing various universities in Pakistan to promote art and exhibitions and SABS university has been collaborating continuously with Iranian Cultural Center continuously.

Raza Parsa said that Irani government was offering scholarships to students and nearly fifteen students were travelling to Iran for their higher studies.

Chairperson Fine Art Department, Fazal Ellahi Khan welcomed the guests and highlighted the

importance of workshop. Vice-Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto decorated guests with Sindhi Ajrak and presented shields. Former professor of Mehran University Jamshoro Syed Farman Ali Shah, faculty members of SABS university and student attended the opening ceremony .