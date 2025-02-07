Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Salman Akram Raja hopes Fazlur Rehman will stand with people

Salman Akram Raja hopes Fazlur Rehman will stand with people
Web Desk
1:54 PM | February 07, 2025
National

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated on Friday that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had supported the 26th Constitutional Amendment as part of his political stance, while PTI remained opposed to it.

Speaking to the media at the Islamabad Judicial Complex, Raja mentioned that their bail cases were ongoing, calling them baseless. He described the legal challenges as a "sword hanging over us" but vowed to continue fighting. He also announced plans to visit Swabi, where protests would be held in every union council.

Praising Fazlur Rehman as a seasoned politician, Raja expressed hope that the JUI-F chief would stand with the people against what he termed as "fascism."

Reaffirming PTI’s commitment to democracy and human rights, he stated that the party would resist any attacks on the judiciary and welcome support from anyone willing to stand with them.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025