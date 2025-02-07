Salman Akram Raja hopes Fazlur Rehman will stand with people

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated on Friday that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had supported the 26th Constitutional Amendment as part of his political stance, while PTI remained opposed to it.

Speaking to the media at the Islamabad Judicial Complex, Raja mentioned that their bail cases were ongoing, calling them baseless. He described the legal challenges as a "sword hanging over us" but vowed to continue fighting. He also announced plans to visit Swabi, where protests would be held in every union council.

Praising Fazlur Rehman as a seasoned politician, Raja expressed hope that the JUI-F chief would stand with the people against what he termed as "fascism."

Reaffirming PTI’s commitment to democracy and human rights, he stated that the party would resist any attacks on the judiciary and welcome support from anyone willing to stand with them.