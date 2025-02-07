Friday, February 07, 2025
Saudi Arabia drops meningitis vaccine requirement for Pakistani pilgrims

Saudi Arabia drops meningitis vaccine requirement for Pakistani pilgrims
Web Desk
10:10 AM | February 07, 2025
Pakistani travelers heading to Saudi Arabia for Umrah or Hajj are no longer required to present proof of Neisseria meningitis vaccination, as the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) has lifted the mandate.

In a new directive issued on Thursday, GACA informed all airlines operating in Saudi airports, including private carriers, about the reversal of last month's requirement for meningitis vaccination. Previously, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health had mandated the vaccine for all Umrah pilgrims, regardless of visa type, with administration between three years and ten days before arrival.

Now, travelers are only required to provide proof of polio vaccination. This regulation applies to passengers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, and other specified countries. Pilgrims must obtain a polio vaccination certificate or inactivated poliovirus vaccine certificate at least four weeks before entering Saudi Arabia.

However, transit passengers completing their journey within 12 hours without leaving the transit area are exempt. Airlines have been instructed to strictly verify vaccination certificates, with legal action and severe penalties imposed for non-compliance.
 
 

Web Desk

