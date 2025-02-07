Friday, February 07, 2025
SC accepts JI’s plea against fuel price adjustment in electricity bills

1:29 PM | February 07, 2025
The Supreme Court (SC) has accepted Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) petition against fuel price adjustment (FPA) surcharges in electricity bills, removing objections initially raised by the Registrar’s Office and agreeing to hear the case.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail noted that taxes collected through electricity bills contribute to the national treasury. Meanwhile, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned whether JI had previously raised objections during NEPRA’s hearings on electricity tariffs.

Justice Rizvi also highlighted that electricity theft is a major cause of line losses but acknowledged that Jamaat-e-Islami has actively campaigned against power theft.

Burden on consumers
The petitioner’s counsel argued that various surcharges and taxes, including the FPA, are being imposed through electricity bills, significantly increasing the financial burden on consumers.

The petition specifically challenges fuel price adjustment and additional surcharges, prompting the SC to club the case with the ongoing Independent Power Producers (IPPs) case for a comprehensive review.

Following the initial arguments, the Supreme Court accepted JI’s petition and will proceed with hearings on the matter, which could have significant implications for electricity tariffs and consumer rights in Pakistan.

